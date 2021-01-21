IMF concludes Article IV consultation with Israel

On January 19, 2021, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation with Israel.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted Israel's society and economy. While Israel's strong growth and large pre-crisis buffers mean Israel entered the crisis with relatively low vulnerabilities, real GDP still contracted by 3 percent (yoy) in the first three quarters of 2020. The scale of the COVID-19 spread required strict containment and mitigation measures, including three nation-wide lockdowns. Nonetheless, the economic contraction was smaller than in other advanced economies in part due to the resilience of the Israeli economy, supported by its large high-tech sector.

The authorities introduced policies to curb the economic fallout of the pandemic. On the fiscal front, a fiscal package of 10¼ percent of GDP for 2020 was approved by parliament. The package included expanded health funding, benefits for unemployed and furloughed workers, grants for the self-employed, and grants and loan guarantees for small and medium enterprises. The central bank's response included measures to ease financial conditions, provide liquidity, and ease access to financial services and credit, including for households and SMEs. Macroprudential and supervisory requirements were also eased, allowing banks to utilize their capital and liquidity buffers in support of the economy.

Executive Board Assessment

Executive Directors commended the authorities for the appropriately rapid and large monetary and fiscal support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has helped soften its impact on the country. They also welcomed the authorities' efforts for early wide-spread vaccination, which could lead to a faster recovery. Going forward, as uncertainties remain high, Directors saw merit in continued supportive policies, as well as measures to strengthen social protection and reforms to enhance the resilience of the economy.

Directors concurred that fiscal policy should remain supportive and gradually become more targeted. Prompt adoption of the 2021 budget would help prioritize spending, position the economy for growth, and reduce economic uncertainty associated with the pandemic. Directors considered that, if further downside risks materialize, fiscal support should be maintained beyond mid-2021. They also noted that once the recovery is on firm ground, fiscal efforts will be needed to restore pre-crisis buffers and rebuild fiscal space.

Directors commended the Bank of Israel's swift response to the crisis and concurred that monetary policy should remain accommodative. They agreed that going forward, as inflation trends toward the target band, FX intervention should cease as a tool for managing inflation expectations and its use be limited to addressing disorderly market conditions.

Directors noted that Israel's financial system is well prepared to face the impact of the pandemic. Banks' capital remains strong, with substantial capacity to face large shocks. Nonetheless, Directors stressed that unless downside risks materialize, the minimum regulatory capital should not be lowered further, and structural buffers should eventually be restored. They also noted that efficient handling of a potential increase in nonperforming loans would help limit debt overhang and spur capital reallocation.

Directors emphasized that structural reforms should aim to tackle pre-COVID legacies, including low productivity and high inequality. Better funded labour activation policies, digitalization, and education reforms would help strengthen the marketable skills of low-skilled workers, who were especially affected by the pandemic. Directors also encouraged completing governance reforms, particularly in procurement and AML/CFT.