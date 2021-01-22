Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Airbus to raise production more slowly as pandemic bites https://on.ft.com/3o5ZJe6 - Intel says hacker obtained financially sensitive information https://on.ft.com/3937FIK

- JPMorgan Chase holds Jamie Dimon's annual pay steady at $31.5 mln https://on.ft.com/39UUWag - Nissan greets Brexit deal as chance to expand range at Sunderland https://on.ft.com/3o26ttb

Overview - Airbus SE is increasing production of its single-aisle passenger jets more slowly than expected, dampening hopes of an early recovery for an industry devastated by the collapse in air travel.

- U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp said it was the victim of a hacker who stole financially sensitive information from its website on Thursday, prompting the company to release its earnings statement ahead of schedule. - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will not get a raise in his annual pay and will receive $31.5 million for his work in 2020, the bank said on Thursday.

- Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said the Brexit deal had created a "positive environment" that puts the Japanese carmaker at an advantage over rivals than import models to the UK. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

