Uttarakhand Empowers PRD Personnel with New Initiatives
Uttarakhand's CM announced initiatives for PRD personnel, including a dedicated training institute and enhanced benefits. Key changes include higher daily allowances, scholarships for dependents, increased compensation for service-related incidents, and employment opportunities for families of deceased personnel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:32 IST
In a significant move to support Provincial Armed Constabulary (PRD) personnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday declared the establishment of a dedicated training institute within the state.
During PRD's Raising Day parade, Dhami highlighted initiatives such as enhanced daily allowances and a maximum six-month honorarium for hospitalized duty personnel.
Multiple welfare measures have been taken, including increased compensation for service-related incidents and scholarships for dependents, benefiting over 7,500 serving personnel and 133 dependents with employment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
