Uttarakhand Empowers PRD Personnel with New Initiatives

In a significant move to support Provincial Armed Constabulary (PRD) personnel, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday declared the establishment of a dedicated training institute within the state.

During PRD's Raising Day parade, Dhami highlighted initiatives such as enhanced daily allowances and a maximum six-month honorarium for hospitalized duty personnel.

Multiple welfare measures have been taken, including increased compensation for service-related incidents and scholarships for dependents, benefiting over 7,500 serving personnel and 133 dependents with employment.

