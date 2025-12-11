Turmoil in Dhaka: President Shahabuddin Plans Departure Amid Humiliation Claims

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who assumed office in 2023, announced plans to step down after next February's parliamentary elections. He expressed feeling sidelined by interim government leader Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Once a more symbolic post, Shahabuddin's role gained importance following a student-led uprising in August 2024, which ousted long-term Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shahabuddin remains the state's constitutional figure amid ongoing political uncertainty.

His decision comes after Yunus stopped meeting him, his portraits were removed from embassies, and his press office was removed. Meanwhile, the military, maintaining a stance for democratic governance, remains in contact with Shahabuddin.

(With inputs from agencies.)