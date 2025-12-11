Left Menu

Turmoil in Dhaka: President Shahabuddin Plans Departure Amid Humiliation Claims

President Mohammed Shahabuddin plans to step down after Bangladesh's February parliamentary elections, citing humiliation from Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and the interim government. Despite personal feelings, he remains until a new government decides his fate. Once symbolic, his role gained significance after political turbulence in August 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:34 IST
Turmoil in Dhaka: President Shahabuddin Plans Departure Amid Humiliation Claims
Mohammed Shahabuddin

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who assumed office in 2023, announced plans to step down after next February's parliamentary elections. He expressed feeling sidelined by interim government leader Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Once a more symbolic post, Shahabuddin's role gained importance following a student-led uprising in August 2024, which ousted long-term Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shahabuddin remains the state's constitutional figure amid ongoing political uncertainty.

His decision comes after Yunus stopped meeting him, his portraits were removed from embassies, and his press office was removed. Meanwhile, the military, maintaining a stance for democratic governance, remains in contact with Shahabuddin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025