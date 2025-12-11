Madhya Pradesh Declares Victory Over Naxalism as Last Rebels Surrender

In a significant breakthrough, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared the state free of the Naxal menace following the surrender of two militants in Balaghat district. This achievement comes as part of a larger national effort to eradicate Naxalism by 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The surrendered Naxalites, identified as Deepak and Rohit, gave up their arms at a CRPF camp in Korka, symbolizing a major step forward in the state's campaign against insurgency. Police officials confirmed the capture of these long-time active members, for whom substantial rewards were offered.

Highlighting the success, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra acknowledged the effective joint strategy between the CRPF and local law enforcement. With all major Naxalite factions disbanded, Yadav pledged ongoing support for the region's development and commemorated the sacrifices of officers who fought against Naxalism.

