Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex, Nifty open lower in line with other Asian bourses

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 09:50 IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower in line with other Asian bourses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BSE benchmark Sensex fell 152.69 points or 0.31 per cent to 49,472.07 in early trade on Friday, tracking subdued Asian markets.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to 14,590.35 in opening trade.

On the Sensex chart, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma were major laggards.

Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Reliance Industries were top gainers.

On Thursday, the Sensex had dropped 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 49,624.76, and the Nifty had shed 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.

Intra-day, the 30-share BSE Sensex had touched the 50,000-level for the first time ever on Thursday on growth optimism and global cues but succumbed to profit-booking in fag-end trade.

Asian shares were trading broadly lower in late afternoon deals on Friday, a day after hitting record highs.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,614.66 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 1.37 per cent to USD 55.40 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells rights to over 40 tracks; James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Metallica producer Bob Rock sells rights to over 40 tracksRecord producer Bob Rock has sold his share of rights from a catalogue of 43 songs, including heavy metal band Metallicas ...

One journalist killed another injured in road accident

One journalist was killed andanother was seriously injured in a road accident in thesouthern part of the citys Anwar Shah Road in the early hoursof Friday, police said.Soham Mallick was killed and Mayukhranjan Ghosh wasseriously injured whe...

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again; Children of Incan nobles found entombed in Peru after 500 years and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.German scientists make paralyzed mice walk againGerman researchers have enabled mice paralyzed after spinal cord injuries to walk again, re-establishing a neural link hitherto considered...

Matteo Magnani Joins Firmenich as Chief Consumer & Innovation Officer, Perfumery

GENEVA, Jan. 21, 2021 PRNewswire -- Firmenich, the worlds largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, officially announces the arrival of Matteo Magnani as Chief Consumer Innovation Officer, Global Perfumery. Magnani is responsibl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021