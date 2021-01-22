Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown dampens German private sector activity in January - PMI

IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of activity in the services sector fell to 46.8 from 47.0 in December's final reading. Activity in the manufacturing sector slowed to four-month low of 57.0 from 58.3 in December, remaining however in expansion territory as exports kept factories humming, the survey showed.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:00 IST
Lockdown dampens German private sector activity in January - PMI
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Activity in Germany's services sector shrank for the fourth month in a row in January, as a hard lockdown shuttered most non-essential businesses as well as schools in Europe's biggest economy, a survey showed on Friday. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of activity in the services sector fell to 46.8 from 47.0 in December's final reading.

Activity in the manufacturing sector slowed to four-month low of 57.0 from 58.3 in December, remaining however in expansion territory as exports kept factories humming, the survey showed. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to a seven-month low of 50.8 from 52.0 the previous month.

Germany went into lockdown in November and restrictions were hardened in the middle of December to stem the coronavirus. The measures were this week extended until mid-February. "All in all, the German economy has made a slow start to the year, and the extension of the current containment measures until at least mid-February means this looks like being the picture for several more weeks to come," said Phil Smith, Associate Director at IHS Markit.

"Manufacturing remains a relative bright spot, aided by a sustained upturn in goods exports," he said. "Manufacturers are brimming with confidence about the outlook, with output expectations in the sector now at a record high."

He added: "They are seemingly undeterred by the growing troubles on the supply side, as reports of delays on the delivery of inputs reached an unprecedented level in January."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....

Central African Republic declares state of emergency

Central African Republic has declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera.The spokesperson for the presidency, Albert ...

CWC has decided that there will be new elected Congress president in June 2021: party leader KC Venugopal.

CWC has decided that there will be new elected Congress president in June 2021 party leader KC Venugopal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021