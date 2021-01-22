Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar stabilises after three-day decline; PMIs in focus

After three straight days of losses, the dollar stabilised on Friday and riskier currencies lost out as the recent equity market rally paused for breath, with business activity data in focus. The dollar had fallen against a basket of currencies for the past three sessions as market optimism about U.S. President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus plans prompted traders to seek riskier assets, with the New Zealand and Australian dollar gaining.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:34 IST
FOREX-Dollar stabilises after three-day decline; PMIs in focus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After three straight days of losses, the dollar stabilised on Friday and riskier currencies lost out as the recent equity market rally paused for breath, with business activity data in focus.

The dollar had fallen against a basket of currencies for the past three sessions as market optimism about U.S. President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus plans prompted traders to seek riskier assets, with the New Zealand and Australian dollar gaining. But that trend paused on Friday as market sentiment pulled back, global shares slipped off record highs and the U.S. dollar steadied, flat on the day at 90.118 at 0840 GMT. The dollar was still on track for its biggest weekly loss since mid-December.

Flash PMI readings for January from around the world will be closely watched by investors for indications about the pace of the global economic recovery. Investors have been tracking vaccinations, while much of Europe brought in tighter lockdowns at the start of the year to combat a resurgence in COVID-19. . "Despite the positive vaccine news, lifting the mood from a market point of view, it is clear that there will be no similar uptick in economic activity until such times as restrictions start to get eased, perhaps sometime in Q2," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK said in a note to clients.

"On the plus side manufacturing has been a strong performer for both Germany and France, helping to offset some of the slowdown in other parts of their economies," he added. Data from Japan overnight showed that factory activity slipped into contraction in January and the services sector was more pessimistic as emergency measures to combat a COVID-19 resurgence hit sentiment.

At 0842 GMT, the Japanese yen was down around 0.1% against the dollar, at 103.63. The French reading showed that business activity unexpectedly weakened in January, as a slowdown in services offset growth in manufacturing.

The euro appreciated somewhat on Thursday after the European Central Bank's policy rate announcement, as the bank said it may not need to use its full asset-purchase envelope. President Christine Lagarde also said that the bank was "very carefully" monitoring the euro exchange rate.

At 0843 GMT, the euro was flat on the day at $1.21725 and set for a 0.8% gain this week. The Australian dollar slipped after disappointing retail sales data, but was still set for a weekly rise. At 0844 GMT, it was down 0.5% on the day at 0.77285.

The New Zealand dollar was down around 0.5% at 0.7184 versus the U.S. dollar. The Canadian dollar, which touched a three-year high of 1.2591 versus the U.S. dollar in the previous session, changed course and fell around 0.4% to 1.2690.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya

North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will take out a Rath Yatra to collect contributions from all all sections of society, including minority community members in his constituency hit by communal violence last year, for construction of Ram ...

Nissan to source more UK batteries as part of Brexit deal 'opportunity'

Nissan will source more batteries from Britain to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UKs trade deal with the EU, which a senior executive told Reuters turned Brexit from a risk into an opportunity for its factory in northeast England....

Central African Republic declares state of emergency

Central African Republic has declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera.The spokesperson for the presidency, Albert ...

CWC has decided that there will be new elected Congress president in June 2021: party leader KC Venugopal.

CWC has decided that there will be new elected Congress president in June 2021 party leader KC Venugopal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021