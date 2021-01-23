Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian and French air forces conclude mega drill in Jodhpur

The four-day-long mega drill concluded on Saturday.Rafale aircraft from both sides along with Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF undertook complex missions including large force engagements, the ministry said in a statement.Apart from its frontline combat jets, the Indian Air Force IAF deployed its IL-78 flight refuelling plane as well as airborne warning and control system AWACS in the exercise, officials said.The French side participated with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport MRTT and A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:45 IST
Indian and French air forces conclude mega drill in Jodhpur
''Rafale aircraft from both sides along with Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF undertook complex missions including large force engagements,'' the ministry said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

Rafale fighter jets of Indian and French air forces along with a number of other aircraft undertook complex missions including ''large force engagements'' as part of exercise 'Ex Desert Knight' in Jodhpur, the defence ministry said on Saturday. The four-day-long mega drill concluded on Saturday.

''Rafale aircraft from both sides along with Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF undertook complex missions including large force engagements,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from its frontline combat jets, the Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed its IL-78 flight refuelling plane as well as airborne warning and control system (AWACS) in the exercise, officials said.

The French side participated with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft. ''Both air forces exercised in realistic settings with an aim to enhance operational capabilities and interoperability. The exercise provided an opportunity to share best practices and evolve operational concepts; particularly for effective combat employment of the Rafale fleet,'' the ministry said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat visited the air force station Jodhpur on Thursday and interacted with participating forces. He also flew on-board the MRTT along with Maj Gen Laurent Lherbette, the leader of the French Air and Space Force.

On Saturday, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria visited the air force station Jodhpur along with the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, the ministry said.

It said Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria interacted with both the contingents. ''He expressed his appreciation on the complexity of operations conducted and interoperability achieved by participants within a short span of four days,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Doing politics over COVID-19 vaccine is insulting capability of our scientists: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there should be no politics over the vaccine against COVID-19 and those doing so are insulting the capability of countrys scientists. To those who are doing politics over the coronavirus vaccin...

Myanmar reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

Yangon Myanmar, January 23 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 507 new COVID-19 infections and 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday. Including the recently confirmed cases, the n...

6,960 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

As many as 6,960 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours, the state health minister informed. The total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 8,08,377, including 5,283 in the last 24 hours.The...

India should have four capitals on rotational basis: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Saturday said India should have fourcapitals on a rotational basis and sessions of the Parliamentshould be held in different locations in the country.She also slammed the Centre for its decision ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021