Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt may announce formulation of policy for toys sector in Budget 2021

Countries like China and Vietnam are major players in the sector, they added.Indias toy exports are limited to about USD 100 million.The toys industry in India is primarily in the unorganised sector, comprising about 4,000 small and medium enterprises.About 85 per cent of toys are imported in the country, with maximum coming from China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:07 IST
Govt may announce formulation of policy for toys sector in Budget 2021

The government may in the Budget next week announce formulation of a dedicated policy for the toys sector to boost domestic manufacturing, sources said.

They said the policy will help in creating a strong ecosystem for the industry in the country and also attract startups.

The commerce and industry ministry is already taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing of toys. It has came out with a quality control order for the sector and had also increased import duty last year on toys.

Quality control order is one of the ways to stop flow of cheap sub-standard toys into the domestic market.

A source said that the country has low share in the international toys industry and India's exports account for less than 0.5 per cent of global demand, so there are immense opportunities in this segment.

The other areas which could be considered for the sector include promotion of research and development and design centres for toys.

''Boosting manufacturing would also help increase exports of toys from India. Countries like China and Vietnam are major players in the sector,'' they added.

India's toy exports are limited to about USD 100 million.

The toys industry in India is primarily in the unorganised sector, comprising about 4,000 small and medium enterprises.

About 85 per cent of toys are imported in the country, with maximum coming from China. It is followed by Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Germany, Hong Kong and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India has talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards realising this potential while being ''vocal about local toys''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TMC, BJP busy in 'ego battles'; Cong-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

Alleging that the TMC and the BJP are busy in ego battles, Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Sunday said the Congress-Left alliance for the upcoming assembly polls presents to the people an alternative that is committed to bre...

China rescues nine miners after 14 days trapped underground - CCTV

Chinese rescuers pulled nine gold miners to safety on Sunday, 14 days after they were trapped by an underground explosion, state broadcaster CCTV reported, with at least two others still believed to be alive in the mine. Footage showed the ...

UP becomes first state to have 2 airstrips on expressways for landing, take-off of fighter planes

With the completion of the construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways to facilitate emergency landing and t...

Pakistan to launch 5G internet network in 2022-23: Report

Pakistan is planning to roll out the most advanced 5G internet in 2022-23 which will accelerate the download speed 10 times to one gigabit per second Gbps and widen economic activities in the country, a media report said on Sunday.Pakistan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021