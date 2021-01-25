Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 06:28 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boohoo set to acquire Debenhams brand https://on.ft.com/2KIo5N9 Deutsche Bank probes alleged mis-selling of investment banking products https://on.ft.com/39aazLH

Lawmakers push Bank of England to step up green standards in bond purchases https://on.ft.com/364rb5J Overview

Online fashion retailer Boohoo Group Plc is set to buy collapsed British department store group Debenhams in a cut-price deal that will result in the closure of the group's remaining department stores. German lender Deutsche Bank AG is probing alleged mis-selling of investment banking products by its staff to clients in breach of European Union rules.

A group of British members of parliament said on Monday that the Bank of England should stop buying bonds from businesses whose activities accelerate global warming. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

