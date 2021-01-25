Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain pushes ahead with plans for first fighter drone

The new contract was signed with the Belfast unit of Spirit AeroSystems, the U.S. group which last year acquired the former Bombardier business in Northern Ireland, and includes a full-scale vehicle flight test programme by the end of 2023. If the programme, named Team MOSQUITO and which also includes the UK unit of Northrop Grumman, is successful, the government said that the drones could be deployed alongside British fighter jets by the end of the decade.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:08 IST
Britain pushes ahead with plans for first fighter drone

Britain pushed ahead with plans for its first fighter drone on Monday, signing a 30 million pound ($41 million) design and manufacture contract for the unmanned aircraft to have a trial flight in the next three years. The government said in a statement that the drones will be built to act as a "loyal wingman" to its Typhoons and F-35s, flying alongside the military jets to shoot down enemy aircraft.

Last November, the country announced its biggest military spending increase since the Cold War, pledging to end the "era of retreat". The extra 1.5 billion pounds of investment for military research and development will help fund the new drones. The new contract was signed with the Belfast unit of Spirit AeroSystems, the U.S. group which last year acquired the former Bombardier business in Northern Ireland, and includes a full-scale vehicle flight test programme by the end of 2023.

If the programme, named Team MOSQUITO and which also includes the UK unit of Northrop Grumman, is successful, the government said that the drones could be deployed alongside British fighter jets by the end of the decade. The three-year contract will support more than 100 jobs in Belfast, the government statement said. ($1 = 0.7304 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Alphabet's Verily bets on long-term payoff from virus-testing deals

For Alphabet Incs Verily, a healthcare venture that is one the tech giants most prominent other bets, the coronavirus pandemic offered an immediate business opportunity.Starting last February, the company shifted many of its about 1,000 emp...

MSI introduces 11th Gen Intel processor line up under 'Business & Productivity' series in India

New Delhi India, January 25 ANINewsVoir Micro-Star International MSI, the technology and laptop giant debuted its brand new Business Productivity line-up The Summit, Prestige, and Modern series in India. The Summit E15 and Prestige 15 lapt...

Netaji was everyone's leader: Mamata Banerjee

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Desh Nayak Diwas and central government celebrated the day as Parakram Diwas, Banerjee on Monday said Netaji Subhash C...

IIT Mandi proposes sampling techniques for accurate insights in real world high dimensional datasets

A researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT Mandi has proposed sampling techniques to accurately provide insight into the real world high dimensional datasets.Rameshwar Pratap, Assistant Professor at IIT Mandi in collaboration wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021