German business confidence drops more than expected

German business confidence declined more than expected in January as businesses grappled with coronavirus restrictions and an uncertain outlook, a closely watched survey showed Monday.The Ifo institutes monthly confidence index fell to 90.1 points from 92.2 in December.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:21 IST
German business confidence drops more than expected
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German business confidence declined more than expected in January as businesses grappled with coronavirus restrictions and an uncertain outlook, a closely watched survey showed Monday.

The Ifo institute's monthly confidence index fell to 90.1 points from 92.2 in December. Managers' assessment of both the current situation and the outlook for the next sixth months worsened.

Economists had expected a decline to 91.4 points. The Ifo said that "the second wave of coronavirus has brought the recovery of the German economy to a halt for now." Germany shut restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities on November 2 in an effort to halt a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. That succeeded for a while, but didn't bring case numbers down.

Schools and nonessential shops were closed on December 16, and the restrictions were extended last week until February 14. Although cases are now falling, authorities are worried about the potential impact of new virus variants such as the one first detected in Britain.

The German economy, Europe's largest, shrank by 5 per cent last year, ending a decade of growth. That was still a smaller drop than many had expected.

Ifo's survey is based on monthly responses from about 9,000 companies.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

