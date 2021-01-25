Business briefs
India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management on Monday said it has partnered with Invest India to launch a free course on 'Enterprise Risk Management for Startups'.
The registration for the course will open for Indian entrepreneurs from January 26, 2021, IRM India said in a statement.
“We are thrilled to introduce the world's first free ERM course for startups, in collaboration with Invest India, as part of our mission to facilitate the development of a crisis-ready entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. We are also honoured by this association which recognizes IRM India as a thought leader in enterprise risk management,'' CEO of India Affiliate of Institute of Risk Management (UK) Hersh Shah said. **** *5paisa.com introduces UPI AutoPay facility for mutual funds Discount broking firm 5paisa.com on Monday announced the implementation of UPI AutoPay facility for mutual funds.
This unique feature, launched by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) last year, will ensure frictionless processing of mutual funds and purchase of subscription products for customers of 5paisa.com, the company said in a statement.
5paisa.com and NPCI aim to reach about 1.2 million customers on 5paisa.com platform.
