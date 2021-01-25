New electric motorcycle launched

New electric motorcycle launchedPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:06 IST
The city-based Srivaru Motors(SVM) on Monday launched its new electric vehicle (EV)superbike Prana.
The motorcycle is eco-friendly because it is all-electric and is designed aerodynamically to ensure low dragand safety of riders while in sports mode.
The bike has a top speed of 123 km and can reach 0- 60km/hr under 4 seconds, CEO of the company, MohanrajRamaswami said in a press release here.
Once charged, it can go for a distance of 126 km innormal riding conditions, he said.
