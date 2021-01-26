Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany unable to adhere to debt limits for years -Merkel aide

Germany faces huge fiscal challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic and won't be able to stick to its strict debt limits for years, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff was quoted as saying on Monday. The comments by Helge Braun are the clearest sign yet that Berlin is set to continue its fiscal splurge by taking on new debt even if the coronavirus crisis should be overcome.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 02:16 IST
Germany unable to adhere to debt limits for years -Merkel aide

Germany faces huge fiscal challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic and won't be able to stick to its strict debt limits for years, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff was quoted as saying on Monday.

The comments by Helge Braun are the clearest sign yet that Berlin is set to continue its fiscal splurge by taking on new debt even if the coronavirus crisis should be overcome. "The debt brake cannot be adhered to in the coming years even with otherwise strict spending discipline", Braun wrote in an op-ed piece for business daily Handelsblatt to be published in its Tuesday edition.

The so-called debt brake rule in the German constitution normally limit new borrowing by the federal government to 0.35% of economic output, but parliament suspended it for 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. Braun suggested that parties should agree on changing the constitionally enshrined debt limits in a way that more debt would be possible for a couple of years. But the deal should include a "clear date" when Germany would return to the rule.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is planning for record new debt of up to 180 billion euros ($218.5 billion) this year to continue rescue and stimulus measures to shield Europe's largest economy from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after Berlin took on net new debt of 130.5 billion euros, the highest level of annual borrowing in post-war history. ($1 = 0.8239 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Schumer sees next big U.S. COVID-19 relief bill passing in 4-6 weeks

The U.S. Senate is aiming to approve some coronavirus relief before former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial begins in early February, but Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned a comprehensive deal may be four to six weeks...

Biden administration suspends some sanctions on Yemen rebels

The Biden administration on Monday suspended some of the terrorism sanctions that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed on Yemens Houthi rebels in his waning days in office. The Treasury Department said it would exempt certain trans...

Israeli cabinet minister visits Sudan, Israel's Walla news site says

An Israeli cabinet minister visited Sudan on Monday, Israels Walla news site said, as the countries discuss moving forward on a U.S.-brokered deal in October to normalise relations. Israeli government spokespeople did not respond to Reuters...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks lag, dollar advances on COVID-19 concerns

Global stocks lagged and the dollar advanced in volatile markets on Monday, with sentiment hit by increasing COVID-19 cases, delays in vaccine supplies and uncertainty over a 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan. Equity markets have scaled recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021