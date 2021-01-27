PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UniCredit chooses Andrea Orcel as chief executive https://on.ft.com/3iNH5X8 Ant plans sale of prized US asset as user data scrutiny intensifies https://on.ft.com/3iPpcqV

Germany presses Brussels for powers to block vaccine exports https://on.ft.com/3sWns3U Overview

UniCredit is set to name Andrea Orcel as its new chief executive and could announce the move as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the situation. The digital payments arm of Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba , Ant Group, is planning to sell its biometric security firm EyeVerify after heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over China's fast-growing technology companies and tightening scrutiny over U.S. user data.

Germany is pressing the European Commission to give member states the power to block the export of coronavirus vaccines produced in the European Union as tensions mounted over shortfalls in supply. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

