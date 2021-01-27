Left Menu

Yantra Pictures joins hands with Shukul Showbiz for Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati films, web series

Owned by producer Maansi, Yantra Pictures had earlier produced Punjabi films and ventured into short-format production with award winning short film Painful Pride featuring Pallavi Joshi and Rituraj Singh. It narrates the story of a woman, who is dealing with menopause and will soon release on an OTT platform, and soon to venture in Marathi industry with Colorphool.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:00 IST
Yantra Pictures joins hands with Shukul Showbiz for Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati films, web series
Yantra Pictures join hands with Shukul Showbiz . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yantra Pictures has collaborated with Shukul Showbiz to produce Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati feature films and web series this year. Owned by producer Maansi, Yantra Pictures had earlier produced Punjabi films and ventured into short-format production with award-winning short film Painful Pride featuring Pallavi Joshi and Rituraj Singh. It narrates the story of a woman, who is dealing with menopause and will soon release on an OTT platform, and soon to venture in Marathi industry with Colorphool. Shukul Showbiz is founded by Munna Shukul, who had earlier produced Gujarati film Chashni, Punjabi film Mitra Nu Shonk Hathyara Da and going on floors soon with yet another Gujarati film Raado.

"I am thrilled to join hands with Munna Shukul of Shukul Showbiz on an exciting slate of films this year in multiple languages that includes Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati. We have also collaborated on my maiden Marathi venture Colorphool," said Maansi of Yantra Pictures, excited over the development. "I am really kicked about this association as Munna Shukul is a very passionate producer and it is amazing to meet and work with like minded person. We surely going to entertain the audiences with our interesting slate of films," Maansi adds.

Munna Shukul shares, "I can't thank Maansi and Yantra Pictures enough for this collaboration. Shukul Showbiz is proud of this association and looking forward to entertain people." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary virtually amid pandemic fears

Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, will mark the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday only virtually, aware that he might never return as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.Survivor...

Introducing Radancy: Evolving and Unifying Our Brand

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 27, 2021 PRNewswire -- TMP Worldwide, the global talent technology leader, announced today that moving forward it will be known as Radancy. The new brand amplifies their growing commitment to intelligently solving the...

Two happenings in my last week in office tended to cause offence in some quarters: Hamid Ansari

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari says two happenings in his last week in office tended to cause offence in some quarters and were perceived to be teeming with hidden meanings -- a reference to his convocation address and a TV interview wh...

Bids invited to upgrade Ernakulam railway station

Ernakulam railway station, one of the busiest in Kerala, will be redeveloped by Rail Land Development AuthorityRLDA, which has invited bids from private players.RLDA, a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, has invited online bids ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021