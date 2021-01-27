Yantra Pictures joins hands with Shukul Showbiz for Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati films, web series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yantra Pictures has collaborated with Shukul Showbiz to produce Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati feature films and web series this year. Owned by producer Maansi, Yantra Pictures had earlier produced Punjabi films and ventured into short-format production with award-winning short film Painful Pride featuring Pallavi Joshi and Rituraj Singh. It narrates the story of a woman, who is dealing with menopause and will soon release on an OTT platform, and soon to venture in Marathi industry with Colorphool. Shukul Showbiz is founded by Munna Shukul, who had earlier produced Gujarati film Chashni, Punjabi film Mitra Nu Shonk Hathyara Da and going on floors soon with yet another Gujarati film Raado.

"I am thrilled to join hands with Munna Shukul of Shukul Showbiz on an exciting slate of films this year in multiple languages that includes Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati. We have also collaborated on my maiden Marathi venture Colorphool," said Maansi of Yantra Pictures, excited over the development. "I am really kicked about this association as Munna Shukul is a very passionate producer and it is amazing to meet and work with like minded person. We surely going to entertain the audiences with our interesting slate of films," Maansi adds.

Munna Shukul shares, "I can't thank Maansi and Yantra Pictures enough for this collaboration. Shukul Showbiz is proud of this association and looking forward to entertain people." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

