Left Menu

Introducing Radancy: Evolving and Unifying Our Brand

The new brand amplifies their growing commitment to intelligently solving the most critical challenges for many of the worlds largest employers and delivering results that strengthen their organizations. And were just getting started.- Michelle Abbey, President CEOAbout RadancyRadancy is the global talent technology leader intelligently solving the most critical challenges for employers and delivering results that strengthen their organizations.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:52 IST
Introducing Radancy: Evolving and Unifying Our Brand

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMP Worldwide, the global talent technology leader, announced today that moving forward it will be known as Radancy. The new brand amplifies their growing commitment to intelligently solving the most critical challenges for many of the world's largest employers and delivering results that strengthen their organizations. The name and look being introduced convey the energy, optimism and impact the company brings to every client through their innovative platform.

''Talent is the heart and soul of every business. Finding, acquiring and retaining the right people is critical to success. The technologies we develop, the insights we provide and the solutions we deliver touch all areas of our clients' organizations and truly make them stronger. Our new name and visual identity are a reflection of the connected intelligence we bring to the entire candidate experience journey.''- Matt Lamphear, EVP, Digital Products & StrategyUnifying the company's global presence and advanced capabilities under one new brand will help accelerate the growth of both their employees and talent acquisition platform moving forward. New integrations to further deliver an end-to-end, personalized client experience include the social capabilities from Carve, creative and customer service approach from CKR, technology from Maximum and programmatic AdTech from Perengo. And the powerful talent acquisition platform will continue to improve and evolve as Radancy collaborates with clients to make it the preeminent destination for results they can count on.

''Radancy is more than a name. It represents an ongoing transformation within our company, as we continue to integrate new innovations, powerful data-driven technologies and brilliant talent into our organization. We've grown exponentially over the years and this change is an opportunity to reinforce our focus and demonstrate our commitment to our people and our clients and their success. And we're just getting started.''- Michelle Abbey, President & CEOAbout RadancyRadancy is the global talent technology leader intelligently solving the most critical challenges for employers and delivering results that strengthen their organizations. Our unified platform, augmented by rich data and deep industry expertise, is revolutionizing how employers attract and hire the talent they need.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426453/Radancy_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Israel to vaccinate athletes for Tokyo Games by May

Israel intends to have all its athletes due to compete at the Tokyo Olympics vaccinated against COVID-19 by May, its National Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.As part of the Israel vaccination for corona procedure already 50 of all the I...

Man suffering from depression commits suicide in UP's Kanpur

A 62-year-old man, suffering from prolonged illness and acute depression, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by jumping off a multi-story building here in Kalyanpur area, police said.Anoop Khanna, who was working as a manager with a p...

Ratan Tata, Amartya Sen to address Kerala conference

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 PTIIndustry leaders RatanTata, Anand Mahindra and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen are amongan impressive line-up of speakers expected to share theirinsights and suggestions at the ambitiousglobal meet, KeralaLooks Ahea...

EU meeting with AstraZeneca on vaccine supplies postponed to Thursday - Austrian minister

A meeting between AstraZeneca and the European Union to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies scheduled for Wednesday was postponed by the firm by a day, Austrias health minister said.AstraZeneca has postponed todays round of negotiations until...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021