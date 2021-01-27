Jaguar Land Rover appoints creative chief to board as it redefines strategy
Bollore said Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern would be "developing the character, distinction and personality of each" brand and the role includes leading the design function at the marques. "Jaguar Land Rover continues to transform its business at pace and redefine its strategic direction," the Tata Motors-owned company said in a statement.
Jaguar Land Rover appointed its creative boss to the board of management on Wednesday to help redefine the Jaguar brand as Britain's biggest carmaker reviews its strategy under new CEO Thierry Bollore. Bollore took over the firm in September and faces a number of challenges including electrification, managing underutilization of its plants, handling the rapid fall in diesel sales, and the effect of COVID-19 on the industry.
The Jaguar brand has also underperformed Land Rover in recent years with some model overlap. Bollore said Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern would be "developing the character, distinction and personality of each" brand and the role include leading the design function at the marques.
"Jaguar Land Rover continues to transform its business at pace and redefine its strategic direction," the Tata Motors-owned company said in a statement. "In his new role, McGovern's recognized creative mindset along with his business acumen will also take on the curation of the Jaguar brand with a remit to redefine its future."
