Indians feel least secure while online dating, finds report

Indians feel most secure whileordering food online, but least so while online dating,according to a report.

McAfee Corp.on Wednesday announced findings fromits'2021 Consumer Security Mindset Report',revealing thatwhile the shift to a digital-first life was brought on by theglobal pandemic, Indian consumers have shown an increasedonline footprint.

Activities like onlinebanking(68 per cent), financialplanning (55), and personal shopping (63) were at the top ofthe list.

Three out of four people in India (74 per cent) say theyare concerned about today's cyber risks, yet one in five (20)respondents admit that they are not confident in their abilityto prevent a cyber attack, the report said.

McAfee found that over three quarters (78 per cent) ofrespondents admitted to being most concerned about theirfinancial data, such as credit card or banking details, beingstolen, while 74 per cent were concerned that their personalinformation, such as birthday or address, could get hacked.

Furthermore, when asked about their perception of riskand security, more than half (58 per cent) indicated that theyfeel secure while performing online activities.

''Yet, while people feel most secure ordering food online(63 per cent), their perception is the opposite when it comesto online dating, where close to half (42 per cent) feel lesssecure'', the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)