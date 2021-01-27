Private placement of debt issuance hits all-time high of Rs 7.77 lakh cr in 2020: Report

Fund mobilisation through corporate bonds via the private placement route hit an all-time high of Rs 7,77,473 crore through 637 issuances in 2020, a rise of 10 per cent year-on-year, according to report.

Such issues had mobilised Rs 7,09,979 crore in 2019, according to data collatated by PRIME Database.

As against this, in 2001, debt raised through such route stood at a low Rs 50,019 crore and for the first such money raising had crossed the Rs 1-lakh crore mark in 2007 when companies raised Rs 1,05,782 crore, it said in the report.

Since then, it has been on a steady climb crossing Rs 2 lakh crore in 2010, Rs 3 lakh crore in 2012, Rs 5 lakh crore mark in 2015 and Rs 7 lakh in 2017 and then dipping to Rs 5,68,903 crore in 2018, and again climbing back to over Rs 7,09,979 crore in 2019, the report added.

The largest mobilisation through private placements of debt during the year was by HDFC at Rs 57,813 crore, followed by REC at Rs 53,946 crore, NHAI at Rs 53,463 crore, PFC (Rs 50,966 crore), and Nabard (Rs 50,734 crore), according to the report.

PRIME Database Managing Director Pranav Haldea said the massive spike was due to record low interest rates, surplus liquidity and introduction of many liquidity windows by the Reserve Bank of India.

''The amount mobilised in 2020 was an increase of 10 per cent over the Rs 7.10 lakh crore in 2019, despite 2020 being the pandemic year,'' Haldea said.

He added that the highest mobilisation in 2020 was done by the financial institutions and banks at Rs 3,47,120 crore, up from Rs 3,37,468 crore in 2019, representing an increase of 3 per cent.

Similarly, corporates also issued a record amount of debt, up by 18 per cent to Rs 2,94,171 crore as compared with Rs 2,49,335 crore in 2019. The amount mobilised by public sector undertakings (PSUs) also increased 13 per cent to Rs 1,33,793 crore over 2019, it said.

Government organisations and government financial institutions together mobilised 53 per cent of the total debt, lower than 58 per cent in 2019. Among government organisations, national financial institutions and banks led with a 67 per cent share, followed by 32 per cent by PSUs, the report said.

While 24 national financial institutions and banks and their subsidiaries raised Rs 2,78,924 crore or 36 per cent of the total, two state financial institutions raised Rs 2,040 crore.

Twenty-one central PSUs mopped up Rs 1,33,793 crore or 17 per cent of the total, while two state PSUs mobilised Rs 350 crore totalling Rs 4,15,107 crore or 53 per cent of the pie.

Eight private sector banks and financial institutions have mopped up Rs 68,196 crore, while 260 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) mopped up Rs 1,57,162 crore or 20 per cent of the total.

Ten-year tenor got the maximum amount of money at Rs 2.86 lakh crore or 37 per cent of the total, followed by 3-5 year bucket at Rs 2.41 lakh crore or 31 per cent.

As much as 43 per cent or Rs 3.33 lakh crore of the total was in the under-7 per cent coupon and 36 per cent of the total amount was in the 7-8 per cent coupon.

This was in contrast to 2019, when just 6 per cent of the issues was in below 7 per cent coupon, 26 per cent of the issue amount was in 7-8 per cent coupon and 41 per cent was in the 8-9 per cent coupon range.

Significanly, as much as 78 per cent of the issues or Rs 5.90 lakh crore of the overall amount were AAA-rated.

Haldea expects a dip in issuances in 2021 on account of easing of some of the liquidity measures and higher funding costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)