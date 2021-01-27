HUL appoints Ritesh Tiwari asCFO

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:33 IST
FMCG major HUL on Wednesday said it has appointed Ritesh Tiwari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while the incumbent Srinivas Phatak will move to parent firm Unilever's headquarters in London.

Tiwari, currently VP FinanceGlobal Performance management, is based out of the United Kingdom.

''Tiwari will succeed Srinivas Phatak who will move as EVP Financial Control and Risk Management, based out of Unilever's headquarters in London and be part of the Finance Leadership Executive Team,'' HUL said in a statement.

Tiwari's appointment as Executive Director, Finance & Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board will be effective from May 1, 2021, subject to necessary government approvals, the statement said.

He will also take over as the Vice President Finance, South Asia, Unilever.

''I would like to thank Srinivas for his purpose-driven leadership & invaluable contributions to the business. He has passionately led HUL’s Finance function and steered the business through transformational changes such as the Goods and Services Tax implementation and GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSK CH) - HUL merger, the largest in the industry,'' HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said.

Tiwari had joined HUL as a management trainee in 1999 and from last 21 years has led a variety of teams, both within India and across Unilever in core finance and as a business partner to front-end sales, categories and supply chain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

