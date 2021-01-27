Business briefs 2

E-sports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Wednesday said it has raised USD 500,000 (about Rs 3.65 crore) from existing employees as part of its Employee Investment Plan.

The Employee Investment Plan, which was announced last month, was open to all employees of MPL and they could invest USD 2,300-23,000 in the company to acquire stock. ''Over 10 per cent of MPL employees participated in this plan, with the total amount raised at USD 500,000,'' according to a statement.

In September 2020, the company had announced an ESOP buyback plan worth USD 3.2 million during its series C funding round that had seen the company raise USD 90 million from SIG, RTP Global, MDI, Sequoia India, and others.

MPL Senior Vice-President (Corporate Development and Investor Relations) Joe Wadakethalakal said, ''This (latest) initiative was introduced so that our most valuable asset, our employees, get an opportunity to own part of MPL and participate in the company's success.'' The company further said it would continue to extend such opportunities to its staff in the future.

* * *Junio raises USD 1 mn funding from Kunal Shah, Deepak Abbot and others * Junio, a kids-focused digital pocket money smart card, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1 million in funding from angel investors and HNIs, including Kunal Shah and Deepak Abbot.

Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Yashish Dahiya (PolicyBazaar), Amit Lakhotia and Pravin Jadhav (First Cheque) also participated in the angel funding round, according to a statement. Junio plans to utilise the invested capital for further developing its product, bolstering team and customer acquisition initiatives, and expand its business footprint across more cities in India, it added.

Junio co-founder Ankit Gera said, ''In the months ahead, we will focus on building an intuitive, user friendly product along with sustainable customer acquisition initiatives.'' * * *Ramco to implement ERP soln for DLF * Global enterprise software firm Ramco Systems on Wednesday said it will implement its ERP Software at DLF Ltd to digitally transform the real estate major's business operations.

Ramco Systems will implement its next-gen intelligent ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution with real estate-specific modules, including finance, procurement, property development and sales, leasing and utility billing, asset management and project management, a statement said. In addition to automating and integrating all construction, marketing, sales and rental operations, the project aims to redesign processes using the latest digital technologies, it added.

The solution will provide DLF management with real-time information and control. The transformation programme aims to greatly enhance the customer journey with an end-to-end digital experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)