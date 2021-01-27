Symbiosis to have lecture by Narayana Hrudayalaya Dr Devi Prasad Shetty

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI/SRV Media): The year 2020 was the "Golden Jubilee Year of Symbiosis" and it has been marked by "celebrating 50 years of excellence in education." Millions of people around the world went into isolation to fight against the spread of Coronavirus. With the spread of COVID-19, the need for optimism became more critical.

Considering the current situation, Symbiosis did not let that deter its spirit and continued to create positivity by introducing the "Golden Jubilee Lecture Series." The motto behind organising the series is to motivate the students, staff and society in general as how to adapt with the current situation and not get panic.

Symbiosis is inviting stalwarts from various fields who are the experts in their respective fields on Thursday, 28th January, 2021 at 4:00 pm. Distinguished speaker Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited, will deliver a lecture on the Topic- "Transforming Society through Technology."

This Symbiosis Golden Jubilee Lecture Series will be broadcast live on Youtube and will be open to all.

