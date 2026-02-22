Left Menu

Revolutionizing Urban Transit: Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train, boosting high-speed intercity and urban transit in India. With a design speed of 180 km per hour, the Namo Bharat corridor connects major cities to Delhi. These projects align with Modi's vision for sustainable urban mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:19 IST
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train from Shatabdi Nagar station, marking a new era in high-speed intercity and intra-city travel. This move also included the dedication of various development projects in Meerut, valued at approximately Rs 12,930 crore.

The 82-kilometer Delhi Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, along with India's pioneering Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, were highlights of the inauguration. These systems will connect Delhi with important urban centers like Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut, significantly reducing travel times.

The seamless integration of Namo Bharat and the newly inaugurated Meerut Metro represents a transformative approach to urban and regional transit in India, promising to ease road congestion and lower carbon emissions. This initiative supports the prime minister's vision for modern, sustainable public transport that enhances citizen living standards.

