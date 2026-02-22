Revolutionizing Urban Transit: Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro Unveiled

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train from Shatabdi Nagar station, marking a new era in high-speed intercity and intra-city travel. This move also included the dedication of various development projects in Meerut, valued at approximately Rs 12,930 crore.

The 82-kilometer Delhi Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, along with India's pioneering Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, were highlights of the inauguration. These systems will connect Delhi with important urban centers like Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut, significantly reducing travel times.

The seamless integration of Namo Bharat and the newly inaugurated Meerut Metro represents a transformative approach to urban and regional transit in India, promising to ease road congestion and lower carbon emissions. This initiative supports the prime minister's vision for modern, sustainable public transport that enhances citizen living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)