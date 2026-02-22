Left Menu

UGRO Capital Aims to Slash Borrowing Costs Amidst Strong Growth

UGRO Capital, a non-bank lender for small businesses, is focused on reducing borrowing costs, which are 1.25% higher than peers. The company plans to improve terms through credit rating and balance sheet enhancements, driven by assets under management growth and cost-saving synergies after acquiring Profectus Capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:17 IST
UGRO Capital Aims to Slash Borrowing Costs Amidst Strong Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Non-bank lender UGRO Capital is on a mission to reduce its borrowing costs, which are currently 1.25% higher than those of its peers, according to Sachindra Nath, the company's founder and managing director.

UGRO Capital's impressive growth in assets under management from around Rs 3,000 crore in 2020 to nearly Rs 15,000 crore in 2025 has led to a need for heightened liability mobilisation, impacting borrowing costs.

Improved credit ratings and a stable balance sheet are key strategies UGRO plans to deploy to bridge the 1-1.25% cost differential with competitors, while ruling out any equity capital raise in the next three years, ensuring the lender remains adeptly capitalised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

YES Bank's Strategic Growth Path: ROA, Profitability, and Compliance

 India
2
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
3
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026