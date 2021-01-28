Left Menu

Facebook beats quarterly revenue estimates

Total revenue, which comprises primarily of advertising revenue, rose to $28.07 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $21.08 billion, a year earlier. Analysts on average estimated quarterly revenue of $26.44 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 02:43 IST
Facebook beats quarterly revenue estimates
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Facebook Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, powered by increased ad spending by businesses to capitalize on a holiday shopping season driven online by the pandemic.

The results validate the company's foray into e-commerce with Instagram Shopping and Facebook Marketplace that banked on the trend of social shopping, which picked up pace last year as outdoor recreational activity dwindled due to COVID-19 associated curbs. The company has launched a slew of new e-commerce products such as Facebook Pay and Facebook Shops that enable in-app purchases across the company's suite of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Monthly active users rose 12% to 2.80 billion, above the 2.75 billion expected by analysts. Total revenue, which comprises primarily of advertising revenue, rose to $28.07 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $21.08 billion, a year earlier.

Analysts on average estimated quarterly revenue of $26.44 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income came in at $11.22 billion, or $3.88 per share, compared with $7.35 billion, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU demands AstraZeneca plan to break vaccine deadlock

The European Union failed to make a breakthrough in crisis talks with AstraZeneca on Wednesday and demanded the drugmaker spell out how it would supply the bloc with reserved doses of COVID-19 vaccine from plants in Europe and Britain. The ...

WRAPUP 5-Fed still in crisis-fighting mode as recovery appears to moderate

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate near zero and made no change to its monthly bond purchases, pledging again to keep those economic pillars in place until there is a full rebound from the pandemic-trigger...

New U.S. secretary of state stands by demand Iran return to nuclear deal before U.S. does

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday stuck to his stance that Tehran must resume complying with the Iran nuclear deal before Washington, which abandoned the pact under former President Donald Trump, would do so. Making his fi...

U.S. returns indictment against Oath Keeper members over plot to storm U.S. Capitol

The United States has secured an indictment against three members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, charging they conspired to storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens electoral victory. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021