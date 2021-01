BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Announces Proposed Issue Of HK$6.74 Bln 2.75% Guaranteed Convertible Bonds Due 2026

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * PROPOSED ISSUE OF HK$6.74 BLN 2.75% GUARANTEED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2026

* BONDS WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO 786.5 MILLION CONVERSION SHARES * EXPECTS FULL CONVERSION OF BONDS AT INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF HK$8.57 PER SHARE Source text https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0128/2021012800096.pdf Further company coverage:

