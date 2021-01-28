Left Menu

HMD celebrating 1 year of the launch of high-quality, ready to use alcohol swabs

HMD Healthcare Ltd. (Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices), one of the leading manufacturers of healthcare and medical devices in the world, is celebrating the one-year of the successful launch of DispoCann Alcohol Swabs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:41 IST
HMD celebrating 1 year of the launch of high-quality, ready to use alcohol swabs
Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Limited (HMD) logo. Image Credit: ANI

HMD Healthcare Ltd. (Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices), one of the leading manufacturers of healthcare and medical devices in the world, is celebrating the one-year of the successful launch of DispoCann Alcohol Swabs. Pre-moistened and ready-to-use, these are high-quality, antiseptic swabs that are used to prepare the skin prior to injection.

Saturated with 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, these swabs are used to quickly and efficiently disinfect an area before medicine or vaccine is injected, or blood drawn, minimizing the chances of infection. A disposable product, DispoCann alcohol swabs can also be used to provide first aid in cases of minor cuts and burns in order to disinfect the skin. Cotton gauze and cotton balls containing water may have microbial contamination. An experiment was conducted, wherein, seven in-use cotton gauze samples and three cotton balls were soaked in sterile distilled water and kept for 7 days. All the samples were found to be contaminated with colony-forming units/ml of Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

This is the reason why the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the usage of a clean and single-use swab. In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) also recommends adhering to the recommended product-specific contact time. The use of cotton balls stored wet in a multi-use container has been strictly prohibited by the World Health Organization (WHO). Abscess at injection site from sterile single-use AD Syringes was traced back to the usage of Cotton Balls soaked in Disinfected bottles. Considering the guidelines shared by WHO, HMD Healthcare Ltd., launched its range of alcohol swabs for the safety of the patients.

Application of a single-use swab containing 60-70 percent isopropyl alcohol - a colorless, flammable, organic chemical compound liquid - is a WHO (World Health Organization) best practice for skin disinfection before the administration of an injection. Designed to reduce skin bacterial counts by over 80 percent, alcohol swabs replace the old cotton method used for skin preparation. Unsafe skin preparations before giving an injection can be harmful to the patients. "We are delighted to celebrate the first anniversary of the rollout of DispoCann alcohol swabs", said Mr. Rajiv Nath, Managing Director, HMD Ltd. "Alcohol swabs have been proven to be a reliable disinfectant, efficiently eliminating bacteria & virus. The pre-moistened antiseptic swabs are in line with the HMD's commitment to ensure optimum safety in medical practices. The product also marks the expansion of the number of low-cost, high-quality tools made by us to help reduce the risk of infection in patients."

Disposing alcohol swabs are an addition to HMD Ltd.'s portfolio of premium quality medical products that include Single Use Syringes, I.V. Cannulas, Auto Disable Syringes, scalpels, Single Use Needles, and Blood Collection Systems, among others. Products made by the healthcare device giant are known to be manufactured with a high degree of precision, ensuring the highest quality in mass production. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's rank slips to 86th in corruption perception index 2020

Indias rank has slipped six places to 86th among 180 countries in a corruption perception index CPI in 2020.For 2020, Transparency International TIs corruption perception index was released on Thursday. The index, which ranks 180 countries ...

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customers spend more

Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as growth in overall transactions partially offset the impact of a decline in cross-border volumes.Excluding items, Mastercard reported net ...

AU Bank posts over two-and-a-half times jump in Q3 net profit to Rs 479 cr

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a rise of over two-and-a-half times in its net profit to Rs 479 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a yea...

Soccer-Tennis champion Osaka invests in NWSL side North Carolina Courage

Japans three-times Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has invested in National Womens Soccer League NWSL team North Carolina Courage to become a team owner, the U.S. top-flight club said on Thursday. The women who have invested in me gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021