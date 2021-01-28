Govt committed to work with young entrepreneurs: Kant

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:43 IST
New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The government is committed to work with young entrepreneurs to establish India as a global tech garage, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

Addressing Amazon AI Conclave Virtual Event 2021, Kant further said Indian industries need to get into sunrise areas of growth.

''We are committed to work with young entrepreneurs of the private sector to establish India as a global tech garage,'' he said.

Kant noted that the private sector in India develops innovative solutions and the government's strength has been its reach.

''Both need to be leveraged together as the pandemic has facilitated innovative models of collaborations,'' he said.

Kant also pointed out that the Prime Minister's clarion call for laying fibre cable in villages is crucial for e-commerce and digital transformation of the government.

The Niti Aayog CEO also observed that Indian entrepreneurs are not only developing solutions for tier 1 cities, but also tier 2 and 3 cities.

Noting that the western world may be innovative but it has no challenges, Kant said India is a diverse country and that makes India a perfect country for innovation.

''Innovative solutions developed in India is also relevant for the rest of the world,'' he opined.

