Left Menu

'Greenwashing' is rampant in online stores, consumer authorities find

Many of the "green" claims on companies' websites are exaggerated, false and potentially illegal, according to a study of online shops and traders by the European Union and national consumer protection authorities. As consumers demand more sustainable goods, the number of environmental claims made by companies is rising -- and with it, "greenwashing", where companies exaggerate their environmental credentials to win over shoppers.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:31 IST
'Greenwashing' is rampant in online stores, consumer authorities find

Many of the "green" claims on companies' websites are exaggerated, false and potentially illegal, according to a study of online shops and traders by the European Union and national consumer protection authorities.

As consumers demand more sustainable goods, the number of environmental claims made by companies is rising -- and with it, "greenwashing", where companies exaggerate their environmental credentials to win over shoppers. Looking into "green" claims, mostly by online stores and also some traders' websites in November 2020, the European Commission and national authorities found the problem was rife.

The study assessed 344 "seemingly dubious" sustainability claims made online by companies in sectors including clothing, cosmetics, household equipment and travel services. In 42% of cases, national authorities had reason to believe the claim was false, deceptive, and potentially an unfair commercial practice under EU law.

In most cases the trader failed to offer consumers enough information to assess the claim's accuracy, while 37% of cases used vague terms without substantiating them. "Terms such as ecological, organic, and environmentally friendly were used frequently and without substantiation," the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said. ACM can fine businesses that make false or misleading sustainability claims, it said.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said that while some firms strive to produce eco-friendly products, "there are also unscrupulous traders out there, who pull the wool over consumers' eyes with vague, false or exaggerated claims." The Commission did not name the companies it screened. It said national authorities will raise any concerns and ensure they are fixed.

The findings will also inform upcoming EU legislation, due to be proposed this year, that could include mandatory minimum reguirements for sustainability logos and requirements for companies to provide information on a product's environmental credentials, to help stamp out greenwashing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Paris region to suspend COVID-19 first dose vaccine jabs - source

The French public health agency for the Paris region has told regional hospitals they must suspend injections of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Feb. 2 because of limited supplies, a person familiar with the discussions said.The...

Microfinance loan waiver talks in Assam, West Bengal may impact MFIs

Microfinance loan waiver talks in Assam and West Bengal have the potential to damage long-term prospects of the sector and affect repayment discipline of microfinance borrowers, says a report.The Assam Assembly recently passed the Micro Fin...

Soccer-Tomori targets place in AC Milan history after leaving Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori said he is determined to enter the pantheon of AC Milan defensive greats and encouraged more English players to move abroad after joining the Serie A side from Chelsea. The 23-year-old centre back has joined league leaders Mil...

One new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally rises to 12,084

One more person tested positivefor COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday, taking the statescoronavirus caseload to 12,084, a senior health departmentofficial said.The new case was reported from Peren district,Director of Health and Family Welfar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021