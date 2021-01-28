Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL102 WEF-LD PMMany more COVID-19 vaccines will be made available from India to help world fight pandemic swiftly: PMNew Delhi: India will soon make available many more COVID-19 vaccines to other countries after two Made-In-India jabs have already been introduced to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while emphasising the country's global responsibility in fighting the pandemic.

DEL94 WEF-VARDHAN-MOBILITYLifting checks on cross-border mobility will need consultation among all stakeholders: VardhanNew Delhi/Davos: With various vaccines raising hope for the world to emerge out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said unrestricted cross-border mobility may still take some time and would need consultations among all stakeholders, including the governments as well as health and aviation sectors.

DCM74 BIZ-FDIFDI in Nov 2020 increases to USD 8.51 bn New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country jumped to USD 8.51 billion in November 2020 from USD 2.8 billion in the same month of 2019, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry data.

DCM51 BIZ-CCI-GIC RECompetition Comm rejects complaint against General Insurance Corp New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has rejected multiple allegations of unfair business practices made against General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), including those relating to premiums.

DCM41 BIZ-PREBUD-CPSE-PRIVATISATIONBudget may unveil PSE privatisation policyNew Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget next week is likely to unveil a blueprint of a new privatisation policy, where the government will exit PSUs in the non-strategic sector, sources said.

DCM25 BIZ-RESULTS-MSIMaruti Suzuki reports 26 pc rise in Q3 net profit to Rs 1,996.7 crNew Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,996.7 crore for the third quarter, driven by higher sales.

DEL78 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee snaps 6-day winning run, skids 13 paise to 73.05 against USDMumbai: Snapping its six-session rising streak, the rupee depreciated by 13 paise to end at 73.05 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities and strengthening American currency overseas. DEL73 BIZ-LD STOCKSMarkets recoil for 5th day; Sensex slumps 536 pts amid global sell-offMumbai: Equity indices nosedived for the fifth straight session on Thursday as investors took money off the table amid foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in global markets. DCM82 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTHInvestors' wealth tumbles over Rs 9.56 lakh cr as markets fall for 5th day New Delhi: Domestic investors' wealth witnessed an erosion of Rs 9,56,597.82 crore as markets recorded their fifth straight session of decline.

DCM13 BIZ-WGC-GLOBAL GOLDGlobal gold demand hits 11-yr low of 3,759 tonnes on COVID-19 blow: WGCMumbai: Global gold demand hit an 11-year low in 2020 at 3,759.6 tonnes, mainly due to a weak October-December quarter and the COVID-19 related disruptions across the world driving a muted consumer sentiment throughout the year, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.

DCM78 BIZ-BIRDFLU-CENTREBird flu in poultry confirmed in SAS Nagar district of Punjab: CentreNew Delhi: Bird flu in poultry birds has been confirmed in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar district of Punjab on Thursday, according to a central government report.

DEL55 BIZ-GOLD-PRICEGold slips Rs 109; silver tanks Rs 146New Delhi: Gold on Thursday fell Rs 109 to Rs 48,183 per 10 gram in the national capital following muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)