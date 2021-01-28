US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher shrugging off bleak GDP, jobless claims data

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher shrugging off bleak GDP, jobless claims dataReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off data which showed another sharp contraction in the U.S. economy and a rise in weekly jobless claims.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.0 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 30377.19. The S&P 500 rose 5.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 3755.75, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 52.7 points, or 0.40%, to 13323.294 at the opening bell.
