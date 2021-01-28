Amazon signs MOU with Karnataka govt to help drive e-commerce exports from state

The Amazon India on Thursdaysigned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the governmentof Karnataka to help drive e-commerce exports from the state.

As part of the MoU with the Department of Industriesand Commerce, Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs from thestate on Amazon Global Selling, its exports programme,enabling them to sell their unique Made in India productsglobally to millions of Amazon customers across 200+ countriesand territories, it said in a statement.

The company said that Amazon Global Selling lowers theentry barrier for motivated Indian MSMEs to expand theirbusiness and launch their brands globally from anywhere inIndia.

With this programme, homegrown businesses get instantaccess to global markets from Day one, benefiting fromAmazon's distribution capabilities and global footprint toscale rapidly, creating a sustainable exports business, Amazonsaid.

As part of the programme, Amazon will conducttraining, webinars and on-boarding workshops for exportersfrom key MSME clusters like Ballari, Mysuru, Channapatna andother districts.

The workshops will focus on sharing knowledge andimparting training to MSMEs about Business-to-consumers e-commerce exports and selling worldwide through Amazon's 17international marketplaces to over 300 million customersworldwide.

The company quoted Jagadish Shettar, Minister forLarge and medium scale Industries, as saying, ''Karnataka has avibrant automobile, agro, aerospace, textile and garment,biotech, and toys / handicraft sectors which is held togetherby lakhs of MSMEs.''PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

