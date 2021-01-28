Left Menu

WEF launches Global AI Action Alliance

The World Economic Forum on Thursday launched the Global AI Action Alliance GAIA, an initiative to accelerate the adoption of inclusive, transparent and trusted artificial intelligence.The GAIA is a multi-stakeholder collaboration platform designed to accelerate the development and adoption of such tools globally and in industry sectors.It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AIs societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.AI holds the potential to deliver enormous benefits to society, but only if it is used responsibly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:52 IST
WEF launches Global AI Action Alliance

The World Economic Forum on Thursday launched the Global AI Action Alliance (GAIA), an initiative to accelerate the adoption of inclusive, transparent and trusted artificial intelligence.

The GAIA is a multi-stakeholder collaboration platform designed to accelerate the development and adoption of such tools globally and in industry sectors.

It brings together over 100 leading companies, governments, international organisations, non-profits and academics united in their commitment to maximising AI's societal benefits while minimising its risks, the WEF said in a release.

''AI holds the potential to deliver enormous benefits to society, but only if it is used responsibly. We are launching the Global AI Action Alliance along with our partners to shape a positive, human-centred future for AI at this decisive moment in its development,'' Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, said.

A Steering Committee consisting of top global leaders from industry, government, academia and civil society will guide the alliance. The committee is co-chaired by IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, and Patrick J McGovern Foundation's President Vilas Dhar. The foundation is a global AI and data philanthropy.

''Artificial intelligence could contribute over USD 14 trillion to the global economy by 2035 while dramatically improving the lives of billions, but it will only achieve its potential if it is used responsibly,'' the release said.

Supported by a grant from the Patrick J McGovern Foundation, the alliance provides a community for real-time learning and rapid scaling of proven approaches to ethical AI, as well as a forum to accelerate collective action on emerging challenges and issues, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

By Sea of Galilee, archaeologists find ruins of early mosque

Archaeologists in Israel say they have discovered the remnants of an early mosque - believed to date to the earliest decades of Islam - during an excavation in the northern city of Tiberias.This mosques foundations, excavated just south of ...

Compulsory pre-primary education lacking in most of countries: UNESCO study

A new UNESCO study on the right to pre-primary education shows that the legal provisions for free and compulsory pre-primary education are lacking in 23 of the worlds countries.Of the 193 countries examined in this study, 63 countries have ...

PM says his govt aims to transform India through access, inclusion, empowerment

Asserting that the self reliant India programme will help revive the global economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told global business community that his government aims to transform the country through access, inclusion and emp...

Youth arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Police on Thursday arrested ayouth for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girlin a remote village in Odishas Balasore district, an officersaid.A youth from Arjunpur village under Khaira policestation limit was arrested for sexu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021