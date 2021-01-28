Railways' Bhopal division sends 100 tractors to Bangladesh through goods train

Indian Railways' Bhopal division on Thursday sent 100 tractors to Benapole in Bangladesh through a goods train, an official said.

On January 26, 100 Eicher tractors were sent to Benapole, Bangladesh, in 25 NMG wagons from the Mandideep station of the Bhopal division.

The railways have earned Rs 18.23 lakh as freight charges, the official said Friday.

Earlier also, a total of 399 Eicher tractors loaded in 100 wagons were sent to Benapole thrice last year, the official said.

Thus, from the Bhopal division, a total of 499 tractors were transported with the railways earning Rs 91.14 lakh as freight charges.

The railway board has launched various attractive encouraging schemes for the goods transport so that businessmen can send their goods by taking advantage of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)