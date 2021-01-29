Left Menu

German unemployment falls unexpectedly in January

German unemployment fell unexpectedly in January, data showed on Friday, signalling that government incentives for companies to keep workers on their payroll during the coronavirus pandemic were shielding the labour market in Europe's biggest economy.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:30 IST
German unemployment falls unexpectedly in January
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German unemployment fell unexpectedly in January, data showed on Friday, signalling that government incentives for companies to keep workers on their payroll during the coronavirus pandemic were shielding the labour market in Europe's biggest economy. The labour office said the number of people out of work in Europe's largest economy fell by 41,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.729 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 6,000.

"The labour market remains in a robust condition in January," Federal Labour Agency head Detlef Scheele said in a statement. "But the measures in place to tame the coronavirus pandemic are leaving a mark." Germany has been in lockdown since mid-December as it battles a second wave of the virus.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged compared with the previous month at 6.0%. The labour agency said some 2.26 million people were on shortened working hours in November under the government's Kurzarbeit scheme designed to avoid mass layoffs during a downturns by offering companies subsidies to keep workers on the payroll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister condemns Tripoli violence

Lebanons caretaker prime minister on Friday condemned overnight violence in the city of Tripoli, where protesters angry over a strict lockdown clashed with security forces and set the municipality building on fire. Thursday was the fourth s...

CBI books 6 former IOB officials, others for misappropriation of funds

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against six former officials of the Indian Overseas Bank, Vijayawada and Guntur and unknown persons and public servants alleging misappropriation of depositors money. The CBI in ...

Rapid execution of infra projs even during pandemic for Atmanirbhar Bharat: Prez

Demonstrating its resolve to build a strong infrastructure for a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government has executed major projects even during the pandemic and ensured their completion, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.Addressi...

Italian government bond yields slip; French, Spanish GDP better than expected

Italian government bond yields edged lower on Friday and the spread between core and riskier debt narrowed, partly because of better-than-expected economic data and a perceived lessening of Italian political risks, along with hopes for fisc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021