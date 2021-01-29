Left Menu

German unemployment steady, but virus having effect on jobs

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:34 IST
German unemployment steady, but virus having effect on jobs

Germany's job market performed unexpectedly well in January, according to statistics released Friday, though lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus continue to leave their mark on Europe's largest economy.

The unemployment rate in January remained unchanged at 6 per cent when adjusted for seasonal factors, with 41,000 fewer people out of work, according to the Federal Labour Agency.

Economists had been predicting a slight uptick in number of unemployed and a rise in the adjusted rate to 6.1 per cent.

In unadjusted terms, the headline figure in Germany, the January unemployment rate rose to 6.3 per cent from 5.9 per cent in December, with some 193,000 more people registered as jobless for a total of some 2.9 million out of work.

“All in all, the labor market remained in robust condition in January,” said Federal Labor Agency head Detlef Scheele.

“But the measures meant to contain the coronavirus are leaving their mark.” Like many countries, Germany has implemented widespread restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including shutting restaurants for all but takeout and delivery, bars, and leisure and sports facilities.

Rises in unemployment in Germany, which has Europe's biggest economy, and elsewhere on the continent have been moderate by international standards. That is because employers are making heavy use of salary support programs, often referred to as furlough schemes, which allow them to keep employees on the payroll while they await better times.

In Germany, the labour agency pays at least 60 per cent of the salary of employees who are on reduced or zero hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shell verdict 'exceeds all expectations', says Friends of the Earth

The Dutch court verdict on Friday that Royal Dutch Shells Nigerian subsidiary is responsible for oil spills in the Niger Delta exceeded all expectations, action group Friends of the Earth said. This is fantastic news for the environment and...

Pak vs SA: Debutant Nauman displayed his first-class experience, says Babar Azam

After registering a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Friday applauded Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali for scoring runs and added that debutant Nauman Ali displayed his first-class experience on t...

Vietnam says areas worst-hit by latest virus outbreak 'basically under control'

Vietnams health minister said on Friday a new COVID-19 outbreak was basically under control in the areas most affected, as cases spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its five-yearly congress.Vietnam repo...

Sweden's SSAB abandons plan to buy Tata Steel's Dutch plant

Swedish steelmaker SSAB has ended talks over a potential acquisition of Tata Steels Dutch steel mill, it said on Friday, adding a fresh twist to the ongoing consolidation of Europes steel sector. SSAB announced in November that it was in ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021