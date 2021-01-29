Left Menu

Maha govt nod for resuming train services for all from Feb 1

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:25 IST
The Maharashtra government onFriday approved resumption of suburban train services inMumbai for the general public from February 1, a stateofficial said here.

A railway official said the state government'sproposal has been conveyed to the competent authorities and aformal announcement regarding it is expected soon.

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar asked theChief General Managers of Western and Central Railway to allowlocal train commuters to travel as per the laid down schedule,the state government official said.

Local trains have been off bounds for the generalpublic since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They resumed in June for the essential servicesworkers.

In the proposal sent to the Railway Board, thechief secretary said operations of local trains be allowedfrom the start of services for the day to 7 am and thenagain from 12 pmto 4 pm, and from 9 pm to the closure oflocal train services for the day with effect from February 1,2021.

''The local train services will be restricted to theessential services staff only from 7 amto 12 pm and from 4 pmto 9 pm as is being permitted currently,'' he said.

The services of the local trains, considered thelifeline of Mumbai, were resumed for the emergency andessential services staff in June this year.

Later on, the authorities permitted women to travel inlocals during the non-peak hours.

During normal times before the lockdown, theCentral Railway (CR) used to operate 1,774 services daily,while the Western Railway (WR) would run 1,367 services on thesuburban network.

Currently, the railway authorities are operating2,985 services, about 95 per cent of the total 3141 services,on Mumbai's suburban network.

Of these, 204 special suburban services were added onFriday morning.

