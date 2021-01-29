Administrative process suffers from over-regulation: Eco Survey

India's administrative processes suffers from over-regulation, which results in regulations being ineffective even with relatively good compliance, the Economic Survey said on Friday. It said there is a case for enacting Transparency of Rules Act to end any asymmetry of information regarding rules and regulations faced by a citizen. ''It is not possible to have complete regulations in a world which has uncertainty as it is not possible to account for all possible outcomes. The evidence, however, shows that India over-regulates the economy. This results in regulations being ineffective even with relatively good compliance with process,'' the 2020-21 Economic Survey said.

The Survey said the problem is that policy makers, by default, tend to favour prescriptive regulation over supervision. ''Unlike supervision, regulation can be easily measured. After all, regulations provide criteria or checklists, making it easier for regulators to follow and reduce their accountability later on. In contrast, it is difficult to quantify the amount and quality of supervision,'' it added.

The Survey said that international comparisons show that India ranks better than its peers on having regulatory standards in place and compliance to process.

''The real issue seems to be effectiveness of regulations caused by undue delays, rent seeking, complex regulations and quality of regulation,'' it added.

Giving example, the Survey said a study by Quality Council of India shows that the time taken from point of decision of closure to actually the company getting struck off from the Registrar of Companies is 1,570 days (i.e. 4.3 years), even if all paperwork is in place and the company is not involved in any litigation or dispute. Interestingly, out of the total time taken, about 1,035 days are taken for clearances by Income Tax, Provident Fund, GST departments and in taking back security refunds from various departments. ''In contrast, voluntary liquidation takes about 12 months in Singapore, 12-24 months in Germany and 15 months in UK. In Germany, for very large and active companies, it takes 2-4 years. Given the likelihood of disputes and litigation, for the comparable large cases it may take up to a decade in India,'' the Survey noted. The solution is to simplify regulations and invest in greater supervision which, by definition, implies willingness to allow some discretion, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)