MAIT pushes for electronics hardware design ecosystem in the country

IT hardware makers' body MAIT on Friday pushed for developing local electronic hardware designs to increase value addition in products that are being manufactured in the country.

The electronic hardware production in the country is estimated to be worth over Rs 4.5 lakh crore. ''Currently, domestic value addition of 15-30 per cent in manufacturing takes place in India. To grow value addition in India and take this to the next level, there is a need to bring electronic hardware design into the country,'' MAIT said in a statement. The industry body organised a virtual meet to deliberate on metrics to make India a source of commercially successful IP (intellectual property) and provide specific policy recommendations to achieve this vision.

MAIT said that global research and development investment across all industrial sectors for 2020, is estimated to be in the order of USD 2.4 trillion with an estimated increase of 2.7 per cent, or about USD 64 billion, over what was invested in 2019. Of this, about 24 per cent is into electronics hardware and deep technology, it said. ''In the world of electronics, electronics hardware design leadership is extremely critical and as MAIT represents the electronics hardware sector, we are working with the government, global and Indian companies, and academia towards building an electronics hardware design ecosystem in the country,'' MAIT president Nitin Kunkolienker said. MAIT said that the surge in electronic manufacturing in India will lead to an increase in demand for electronic hardware design to be done out of India. ''As India aspires to make 2020-2030 as its decade of electronic manufacturing, there is an equally critical need for India to create an electronic hardware design ecosystem out of India. India has the third-largest pool of scientists and technicians in the world. Skilled manpower is available in electronic system design, semiconductor design, component design,” MAIT CEO George Paul said. PTI PRS MRMR

