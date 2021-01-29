Left Menu

MAIT pushes for electronics hardware design ecosystem in the country

To grow value addition in India and take this to the next level, there is a need to bring electronic hardware design into the country, MAIT said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:19 IST
MAIT pushes for electronics hardware design ecosystem in the country

IT hardware makers' body MAIT on Friday pushed for developing local electronic hardware designs to increase value addition in products that are being manufactured in the country.

The electronic hardware production in the country is estimated to be worth over Rs 4.5 lakh crore. ''Currently, domestic value addition of 15-30 per cent in manufacturing takes place in India. To grow value addition in India and take this to the next level, there is a need to bring electronic hardware design into the country,'' MAIT said in a statement. The industry body organised a virtual meet to deliberate on metrics to make India a source of commercially successful IP (intellectual property) and provide specific policy recommendations to achieve this vision.

MAIT said that global research and development investment across all industrial sectors for 2020, is estimated to be in the order of USD 2.4 trillion with an estimated increase of 2.7 per cent, or about USD 64 billion, over what was invested in 2019. Of this, about 24 per cent is into electronics hardware and deep technology, it said. ''In the world of electronics, electronics hardware design leadership is extremely critical and as MAIT represents the electronics hardware sector, we are working with the government, global and Indian companies, and academia towards building an electronics hardware design ecosystem in the country,'' MAIT president Nitin Kunkolienker said. MAIT said that the surge in electronic manufacturing in India will lead to an increase in demand for electronic hardware design to be done out of India. ''As India aspires to make 2020-2030 as its decade of electronic manufacturing, there is an equally critical need for India to create an electronic hardware design ecosystem out of India. India has the third-largest pool of scientists and technicians in the world. Skilled manpower is available in electronic system design, semiconductor design, component design,” MAIT CEO George Paul said. PTI PRS MRMR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia puts Pussy Riot member under house arrest ahead of protests

A Russian court ordered Maria Alyokhina, a member of the Pussy Riot punk band, to be kept under house arrest until March 23 for violating restrictions related to the pandemic, the court said on Friday.The move comes ahead of protests on Sun...

Eco Survey captures India's fight against COVID-19, its strong economic fundamentals: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Economic Survey, which was tabled in Parliament earlier in the day, captures Indias fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its strong economic fundamentals.It emphasises on the huge potential...

EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they expressed commitment to consolidate and expand the India-US strategic partnership and reiterated commitment to ...

Hungary signs deal for Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, first in EU

Hungary became the European Unions first member to approve Chinas Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, sealing a deal on Friday for 5 million doses just a week after becoming the first EU member to buy Russias Sputnik V vaccine. Prime Minister Vikto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021