Left Menu

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

The travellers from category-B countries are required to undergo the test before commencement of travel to Pakistan maximum 72 hours old.However, the travellers from C-category countries are restricted and only allowed as per the guidelines provided by the NCOC.The restrictions on travellers from C-category countries have been extended following the increasing number of cases reported there during the second wave of COVID-19.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:22 IST
Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said people from countries in its category-C including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands would be affected by the travel restrictions till February 28, Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday. However, it added that they would be allowed to enter the country if permitted by the National Command and Operation Centre, the top decision making body on COVID-19.

The PCAA also reduced the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirement for the countries categorised as B and C from 96 to 72 hours.

The travel-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the PCAA in December and January have also been extended till February 28.

The authority has placed 24 countries in category-A and six in category-C.

The PCAA said the international travellers from the countries placed in category-A do not require COVID-19 PCR test for entry into Pakistan. The travellers from category-B countries are required to undergo the test before commencement of travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old).

However, the travellers from C-category countries are restricted and only allowed as per the guidelines provided by the NCOC.

The restrictions on travellers from C-category countries have been extended following the increasing number of cases reported there during the second wave of COVID-19. The second wave of the pandemic hit Pakistan in November.

On December 21, Pakistan imposed temporary curbs for a week on in-bound passengers from the UK after the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.

The country then extended the ban on flights from the UK for another week over fears of the new variant of the coronavirus which was reportedly spreading at a much faster rate.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has surged to 543,214 after 2,179 cases were reported in the last 24-hour and the number of fatalities reached 11,623.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS study shows Ayurvedic-allopathic drug combo more potent in controlling diabetes

The combination of formulation BGR-34 and allopathic drug Glibenclamide has the potential to control blood sugar levels in patients suffering from diabetes, says a new study done by doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS. ...

Cricket-England's Buttler ready to ace ultimate keeping test in India

Keeping wicket on Indias low and turning tracks is a stumpers litmus test and Englands Jos Buttler is keen to ace it in his only appearance in the four-test series between the sides next month.The Indian pitches traditionally offer little b...

Telangana is fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, says Assembly Speaker

A rich man is not the one who has lots of money, but the one who serves people and works without evil intentions, and Mahatma Gandhi was rich by this yardstick, said Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy while paying tribute to...

Ker Govt submits RTI query with Customs seeking details of controversial dates import

In an unprecedented move,the LDF government in Kerala has sought to know from theCustoms department, through an RTI query, details of casesfiled by the agency in connection with the recent import ofdates through the UAE consulate here.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021