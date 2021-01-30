Left Menu

Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over `Covishield'

A local court has rejected anapplication seeking injunction against the use of Covishieldas brandname by the vaccine-maker Serum Institute of IndiaSII, the company said on Saturday.SII is producing a coronavirus vaccine namedCovishield, co-developed by the University of Oxford andBritish-Swedish company AstraZeneca. We will file an appeal against theorder in the high court, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:36 IST
Relief for SII as court rejects trademark-violation plea over `Covishield'
SII is producing a coronavirus vaccine named Covishield, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. Image Credit: ANI

A local court has rejected an application seeking an injunction against the use of `Covishield'as brand name by the vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India(SII), the company said on Saturday.

SII is producing a coronavirus vaccine named Covishield, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Indian government has purchased 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine.

While the court order was not available immediately, the lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, which had filed the suit, said it would file an appeal in the high court.

On January 4, Cutis-Biotech, a pharmaceutical firm, filed a suit in the civil court claiming it was a prior user of the brand name Covishield and sought to restrain SII from using the name.

SII had told the court that the two companies operate in different product categories and there is no scope for confusion over the trademark.

''Court has rejected the application,'' said SII'slawyer Hitesh Jain.

Advocate Aditya Soni, the lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, said the order copy was not yet available, but operative order was read out in the court. ''We will file an appeal against the order in the high court,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...

I-League: Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC play out goalless draw

Real Kashmir FC failed to make the most out of their opportunity to go second in the I-League 2020-21 and dropped points as the Snow Leopards were held to a goalless draw by Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. With this dr...

Germany is already ordering vaccines for 2022, minister says

Germany is ordering vaccines for 2022 in case regular or booster doses are needed to keep the population immune against variants of COVID-19, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday, amid growing frustration in Europe at the slow pace o...

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine

Italys medicines regulator AIFA said on Saturday it had approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, a day after the green light by the European Medicines Agency EMA.It recommended preferential use...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021