PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:35 IST
Synthite Group founder-chairman dead

Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI): C V Jacob, Founder-Chairman ofthe Synthite Group, died at his home at nearby Kolenchery onSunday, family sources said.

He was 88 and leaves behind his wife, two sons- DrViju Jacob, Managing Director of Synthite Industries PrivateLtd and Aju Jacob, Director (Strategic Operations)-, besidesfour daughters.

Jacob was also the director of CIAL and former Vice-Chairman of the Spices Board.

Founded in 1972, Synthite, an oleoresin extractionfirm,is the world's largest producer of value added spiceextracts and natural spice powder with ventures in the foodflavouring, real estate, wind energy and hospitality sectors.

With an annual turnover of Rs 1,600 crore and aportfolio of 500-odd products from spice oleoresins, essentialoils, natural food colours and functional food ingredients,the group has also established a private industrial park atPangode near Kolenchery known as Synthite Taste Park.

The funeral will be held on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, condoled Jacob'sdeath.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

