Left Menu

China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

China shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's drop, after growing factory activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy, although fresh domestic lockdowns hit pace of growth. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,486.46 points.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:21 IST
China shares edge higher as economic recovery continues

China shares rose on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's drop, after growing factory activity in January underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy, although fresh domestic lockdowns hit pace of growth.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.1% at 3,486.46 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index had risen 0.52%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.32%, the consumer staples sector up 0.33%. ** The healthcare sub-index rebounded 1.86% after losing nearly 7% between Monday and Friday. ** China's factory activity grew in January, in line with the country's ongoing economic recovery, but it was the slowest pace of growth in five months after a wave of domestic coronavirus infections prompted lockdowns. ** Companies engaged in silver mining and trade jumped as the price of the precious metal rallied. Shengda Resources Co Ltd , Yintai Gold Co Ltd, Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co Ltd and Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining Co Ltd gained between 7% and 10%. ** But shares in listed companies linked to China's HNA Group slumped on Monday, after the troubled conglomerate disclosed that its creditors had applied for its bankruptcy and that nearly $10 billion had been embezzled by shareholders of its three units. ** Hainan Airlines dropped 9.8% and HNA Innovation fell 4.97%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 2% to 11,433.31, while the Hang Seng Index, which lost nearly 4% last week, was up 1.91% at 28,822.61. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.62%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.15% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.41%​. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4605 per U.S. dollar, 0.47% weaker than the previous close of 6.43.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Macau's gambling revenues in January drop 63.7% as visitors decline

Feb 1 - Gambling revenue in Macau in January dropped 63.7 from a year earlier the worlds biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the border. Januarys fi...

Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup "internal affairs"

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmars military coup as internal affairs of the country and declined further comment.Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN ...

Govt schemes helped thousands of children, women out of malnutrition, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that State government schemes like Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan have helped thousands of children and women in coming out of malnutrition. He further...

Rohingya refugees condemn Myanmar coup - community leader

Rohingya refugees condemned the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Myanmar by the military on Monday, a community leader said in Bangladesh, where a number of them live after fleeing violence in the neighbouring country.We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021