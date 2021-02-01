Left Menu

Govt proposes to launch securities mkt code: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday proposed to launch a unified securities market code.

The securities market code will include the Sebi Act, Depositories Act and Government Securities Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament.

In addition, the capital markets watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be notified as regulator for a gold exchange, she added.

Towards investor protection, the Finance Minister proposed to introduce an investor charter as a right for investors in all financial products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

