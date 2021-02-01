Left Menu

For first time, Norway's wealth fund ditches firms over tax transparency

As a result, in 2017, the fund issued its first "expectation document" on tax transparency, a document it distributes to the boards of all the companies it is invested in about what the fund wants them to do on a particular issue, in this case, tax transparency. The fund will revise that expectation document and publish an update in the spring, Tangen said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:34 IST
For first time, Norway's wealth fund ditches firms over tax transparency
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, has for the first time pulled investments from companies because of their tax policies, the fund's CEO told Reuters, adding more such moves were likely in future.

One of the world's largest investors, the fund holds stakes in around 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It has set the pace on a host of issues in the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) field. Nicolai Tangen, who took over the fund in September, said it had sold out of seven companies last year due to "aggressive tax planning and cases where companies do not give information of where, and how, they pay tax."

He said the companies were small, but declined to give their names and business sectors so as not to give the impression the fund has a blacklist of companies regarding their ESG practices. "You can expect more activity in this area," he added.

In 2016, Norwegian lawmakers ordered the fund to be more involved in global efforts to combat tax havens. As a result, in 2017, the fund issued its first "expectation document" on tax transparency, a document it distributes to the boards of all the companies it is invested in about what the fund wants them to do on a particular issue, in this case, tax transparency.

The fund will revise that expectation document and publish an update in the spring, Tangen said. He did not say what specific topics could be updated in the document. Overall, he said, companies should pay tax where the value creation takes place. "How they disclose their tax situation and the level of transparency they have (is important)," he said.

In Europe, global tech companies in particular have come under fire for channelling profits through low tax countries and paying little tax in some states where they make vast revenues. (Editing by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months

One of the worlds busiest urban rail systems situated in Indias financial capital Mumbai was restarted for all commuters on Monday, 11 months after it was shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the city. An average of e...

Doctor who honey-trapped medical student, conspired kidnapping held

A woman doctor who allegedly honey-trapped a medical student and conspired in his kidnapping along with another doctor and others for Rs 70 lakh ransom has been arrested, police said on Monday.Dr Preeti Mehra was arrested from her Dhaura vi...

This was one of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 years.

This was one of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 years....

Nagal begins 2021 season with defeat

Indias Sumit Nagal began his 2021 season with an opening round defeat at the Murray River Open, losing in straight sets to Ricardas Berankis, here on Monday in the run up to the Australian Open. Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021