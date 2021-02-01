Left Menu

President Ramaphosa to deliver opening remarks at Mining Indaba

The President’s address will set out South Africa’s progress in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlight opportunities for international investment and the critical role of the mining industry in rebooting the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:20 IST
The indaba, which will be held virtually this year, will broadcast a pre-recorded address by the President. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the opening remarks at the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba on Tuesday.

The indaba, which will be held virtually this year, will broadcast a pre-recorded address by the President.

The indaba is hosted under the theme, 'Resilience & Regrowth: Adopting the New Mindset for African Mining.

It will hear from guest speakers including the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi; the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maado Bio, and the President of the Republic of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi.

The virtual programme will start at midday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

