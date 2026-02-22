Mild Tremor Shakes Nepal's Koshi Province

On Sunday morning, a mild earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Nepal's Koshi province. The tremor's epicenter was pinpointed at Ritak in the Sankhuwasabha district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The quake, which struck at 7:31 am, was also felt in the neighboring Taplejung and Bhojpur districts. Fortunately, no immediate reports of damage have emerged from the affected areas. Residents briefly experienced the shaking, but life quickly returned to normal.

Just recently, on January 11, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Bansar in the Lamjung district. Nepal is ranked 11th among countries most vulnerable to earthquakes globally, highlighting the region's frequent seismic activity.