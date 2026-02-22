Left Menu

Mild Tremor Shakes Nepal's Koshi Province

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Koshi province with its epicenter in Sankhuwasabha district. The tremor was felt in nearby districts, but no damage was reported. Nepal previously recorded a 3.9 magnitude quake in Lamjung and ranks 11th among the most earthquake-prone countries worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-02-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 12:33 IST
  • Nepal

On Sunday morning, a mild earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale shook Nepal's Koshi province. The tremor's epicenter was pinpointed at Ritak in the Sankhuwasabha district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The quake, which struck at 7:31 am, was also felt in the neighboring Taplejung and Bhojpur districts. Fortunately, no immediate reports of damage have emerged from the affected areas. Residents briefly experienced the shaking, but life quickly returned to normal.

Just recently, on January 11, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Bansar in the Lamjung district. Nepal is ranked 11th among countries most vulnerable to earthquakes globally, highlighting the region's frequent seismic activity.

